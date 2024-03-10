Trooper Arrested Following Off-Duty DWI Crash

Hammond, LA – Shortly after 9:30 a.m. this morning, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at the Interstate 12 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 27-year-old Isaiah Gilbert of Hammond, was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when it traveled off the roadway to the left and impacted a sign.

As a result of the crash investigation, Gilbert was arrested and booked accordingly for LRS 14:98.1 (Driving While Intoxicated – 1st Offense) and LRS 32:58 (Careless Operation). Gilbert, who was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the crash, is currently assigned to the Patrol Section of the Louisiana State Police.

Gilbert was immediately placed on administrative leave, and all law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation. Gilbert has been employed with the Louisiana State Police since 2021.