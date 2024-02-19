Valor Veterinary 24-Hour Emergency Hospital Opens in Bossier City

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



Valor Veterinary 24-Hour Emergency Hospital has recently commenced operations in the Heart O’ Bossier, marking it as the inaugural 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital to serve the Shreveport-Bossier area.



“We are thrilled to have opened our doors and to be serving our community around the clock at Valor Veterinary Emergency Hospital. Even less than a week after opening, we have already seen a positive response from other veterinarians in our area and their clients. Our experienced team understands that collaborating with the daytime vets is essential to providing high-quality continuum of care to pets. We are happy to be a resource that serves pet owners and local veterinarians alike,” said Randee Monceaux, DVM, one of the owners of Valor Veterinary 24-hour Emergency Hospital.



Spanning 5,700 square feet, this facility is dedicated to delivering around-the-clock, year-round, top-tier care for injured and ill dogs and cats, alongside their devoted owners. Valor Veterinary’s mission is to provide comforting solutions and expert guidance to enhance the quality of life for both pets and their caregivers.



Valor Veterinary 24-Hour Emergency Hospital offers an array of services, including emergency care, diagnostics, surgery, ICU, pain management, client education, and end-of-life care.



Conveniently situated at 1701 Old Minden Road in Bossier City, Valor Veterinary 24-Hour Emergency Hospital is readily accessible to serve the community.