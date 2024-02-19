Sunday, May 26, 2024

FBI Investigating Mysterious Substance Found at Local Church

by Stacey Tinsley
by Stacey Tinsley

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The FBI has initiated an investigation at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton following the discovery of a powdery substance on an envelope on Monday afternoon February 19, 2024.

According to sources, the church office was evacuated and the Louisiana State Police HazMat unit was dispatched to investigate the matter.

The powdery substance has been forwarded to a lab for additional analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Bossier Press-Tribune will provide updates as more information becomes available.

