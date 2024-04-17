Wednesday, April 17, 2024

West Feliciana Parish man arrested for theft of livestock

by BPT Staff
On April 16, inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested Eric M. Harris of Weyanoke, Louisiana, for theft of three head of livestock.

The arrest was the result of a brand commission investigation which determined that in August of 2023, 37-year-old Harris sold and was paid for three head of livestock from a West Feliciana cattle producer. Harris allegedly failed to deliver the livestock purchased by the victim and subsequently sold the livestock at a local livestock market and kept the money.

The estimated value of the livestock involved is in excess of $1,500. At this time, the livestock have not been recovered.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Any fraudulent conduct, practices, or representations derived from the sale of livestock is a violation of the statute.”

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation. Bond is currently set at $30,000. If convicted, the suspect faces possible fines and jail time.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes. All persons accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

