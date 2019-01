BPCC to hold on-campus registration January 8

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campus registration for its spring 2019 term is set from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8 at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA.

Online registration is available now at www.bpcc.edu/admissions.

Students can select classes from a variety of spring sessions:

Start Date End Date

· Session A January 10, 2019 May 8, 2019

· Session B January 10, 2019 March 6, 2019

· Session C March 7, 2019 May 8, 2019

· Session D January 10, 2019 February 7, 2019

· Session E February 8, 2019 March 6, 2019

· Session F March 7, 2019 April 9, 2019

· Session G April 10, 2019 May 8, 2019

· Session J January 29, 2019 May 8, 2019

Spring 2019 classes begin Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.