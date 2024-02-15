American Cornhole Organization to Host Inaugural Shreveport-Bossier Major Tournament

The anticipation is building as the American Cornhole Organization (ACO), headquartered in Camp Dennison, Ohio, gears up for its inaugural ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major Tournament. Scheduled to take place at The Bossier Civic Center on April 5th and 6th, 2024, this event promises to be an exciting addition to the local sports scene.

Cornhole enthusiasts of all skill levels will have the opportunity to participate in the tournament, which serves as a points-earning event for those vying to qualify for the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 19 in July 2024. Additionally, members of the public are invited to join in the social play registration and compete for prize money.

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Cornhole Organization to bring this exciting event to Shreveport-Bossier,” expressed Sara Nelms, Director of Sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “This tournament will not only showcase the talent of cornhole players but also provide an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.”

Frank Geers, Founder and President of the ACO, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “The ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major is an exciting addition to our Season 19 schedule. We are excited to take our relationship with the region to the next level and provide local players with the opportunity to compete in public events.”

The weekend’s festivities will kick off with the ACO Backyard Bash on Thursday, April 4th at the East Bank, featuring blind draw play and more. Spectators can enjoy free admission on Friday and Saturday to witness the thrilling competition firsthand.

Registration for the ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major is currently open, with details available on the ACO website. Participants can visit www.americancornhole.com for event participation, divisions, ACO membership, and more information.

The ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major Cornhole Tournament is one of over 30 Majors held nationwide, leading up to the Season 19 ACO World Championships in July 2024.