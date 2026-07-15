American Legion Baseball: Bossier Phillies rally, win third straight state championship

The Bossier Phillies won their third straight American Legion Baseball State Tournament Wednesday in Crowley.

Bossier rallied for a 4-3 victory over Gauthier Amedee in the championship round. The Phillies finished the tournament 5-0.

Bossier advances to the Mid-South Regional Aug. 5-9 in Cherryville, N.,C. The Phillies are the two-time defending champions.

Benton rising senior Slade Stephens pitched a complete game for his second win of the tournament. He scattered seven hits, struck out four and walked two.

Gauthier Amedee scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.

Jackson Waller led off the top of the sixth with a single. He moved to third on groundouts by Griffin Sibley and Bradon Stephens.

Landon Martin drew a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Kannon Greer (2026 Benton graduate) then put the Phillies on top with a single to center.

Gauthier Amedee drew a two-out walk in the sixth but Stephens induced a groundout.

Gauthier Amedee put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh. Stephens induced a ground ball to second baseman Brody Turnipseed, who threw to Sibley at first for the double play.

Bossier scored its other two runs in the first. Turnipseed drew a walk with one out. Nate Cervantes hit a hard ground ball to second, resulting in an error, and Turnipseed advanced to third.

Waller brought Turnipseed home with a single. Sibley loaded the bases with a single. Cervantes scored on a sacrifice fly by Bradon Stephens.

Gauthier Amedee cut the deficit to 2-1 on a two-out single in the fourth, setting up the dramatic finish.

Bossier had eight hits, all singles. Martin, a 2026 Evangel graduate, went 2-for-2. Waller (2025 Glenbrook) went 2-for-4.

Northwood rising senior Cervantes, Sibley (2025 Benton), Cole Snell (2026 Benton) and Greer all had one hit.

Gautier Amedee starter Colton Morris turned in a solid performance. He struck out six and walked two in six innings.