Willis Knighton Bossier Celebrates 30 th Anniversary

Willis Knighton Bossier marked its 30 th anniversary Wednesday with a special ceremony celebrating three

decades providing compassionate care and advanced medical services to residents of Bossier City and the

surrounding Ark-La-Tex.



Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier Parish Police Jury Vice President Julianna Parks, Willis Knighton

Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Frank Hughes and Chip Layton, deputy chief of staff for Speaker of the House

Mike Johnson, issued proclamations and well wishes to Willis Knighton Bossier, its leadership, medical staff,

healthcare providers and friends.



“Thirty years ago we advertised that we were proud to be in Bossier….. and 30 years later, we are still proud to

be in Bossier,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis Knighton Health. “The investments we have made

in this community are significant. Our commitment has been a deep one, grounded in service and dedicated to

healthcare and community involvement, and we are honored to care for everyone who looks to Bossier for

healthcare services.”



Since opening its doors in July 1996, Willis Knighton Health’s second satellite hospital has grown from a local

healthcare addition into a cornerstone of the Bossier community. Adapting to the evolving needs of

Northwest Louisiana, the hospital has continually expanded its capabilities, offering a comprehensive array of

services including emergency care, quick care for minor illnesses and injuries, surgical services and specialized

clinics.



In addition, Willis Knighton Health has invested in the community through sports medicine support of Bossier

Parish high schools, the renovation of the former Bossier Medical Center for a clinical training center open to

allied health and public safety professionals, and establishing the Palmetto Clubhouse event center.



“We are proud to be Bossier’s primary healthcare provider, and we pledge to continue to meet Bossier’s

healthcare needs now and in the future,” Fielder said.