Willis Knighton Bossier Celebrates 30 th Anniversary

Willis Knighton Bossier marked its 30 th anniversary Wednesday with a special ceremony celebrating three
decades providing compassionate care and advanced medical services to residents of Bossier City and the
surrounding Ark-La-Tex.
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier Parish Police Jury Vice President Julianna Parks, Willis Knighton
Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Frank Hughes and Chip Layton, deputy chief of staff for Speaker of the House
Mike Johnson, issued proclamations and well wishes to Willis Knighton Bossier, its leadership, medical staff,
healthcare providers and friends.
“Thirty years ago we advertised that we were proud to be in Bossier….. and 30 years later, we are still proud to
be in Bossier,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis Knighton Health. “The investments we have made
in this community are significant. Our commitment has been a deep one, grounded in service and dedicated to
healthcare and community involvement, and we are honored to care for everyone who looks to Bossier for
healthcare services.”
Since opening its doors in July 1996, Willis Knighton Health’s second satellite hospital has grown from a local
healthcare addition into a cornerstone of the Bossier community. Adapting to the evolving needs of
Northwest Louisiana, the hospital has continually expanded its capabilities, offering a comprehensive array of
services including emergency care, quick care for minor illnesses and injuries, surgical services and specialized
clinics.
In addition, Willis Knighton Health has invested in the community through sports medicine support of Bossier
Parish high schools, the renovation of the former Bossier Medical Center for a clinical training center open to
allied health and public safety professionals, and establishing the Palmetto Clubhouse event center.
“We are proud to be Bossier’s primary healthcare provider, and we pledge to continue to meet Bossier’s
healthcare needs now and in the future,” Fielder said.