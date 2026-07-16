Bossier City Public Works Postpones Hamilton Road Asphalt Repairs to Next Week

The Bossier City Public Works Department has postponed its scheduled asphalt roadway repairs on Hamilton Road to next week due to unforeseen circumstances.

The roadway repairs, originally scheduled for this week, will now begin on Tuesday, July 21, and continue through Friday, July 24, weather permitting. Work will take place along Hamilton Road from East Texas Street South to Interstate 20, with temporary lane closures expected during working hours.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area, follow posted traffic signs, and allow extra time for travel as crews complete the necessary roadway improvements.

The City of Bossier City appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as Public Works continues to improve local roadways.