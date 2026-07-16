Louisiana Launches Workforce Pell to Expand Access to Short-Term Workforce Training

Louisiana Works today announced the official rollout of the Workforce Pell initiative, expanding access to short-term workforce training aligned with Louisiana’s most in-demand industries.

Beginning July 1, Louisiana officially launched the Workforce Pell initiative, and eligible colleges and training providers can now apply through Louisiana Works to participate in the program. Once institutions complete the application process and receive the required approvals, eligible students will be able to access Workforce Pell opportunities through participating institutions.

Workforce Pell is a new federal initiative that expands access to federal financial aid for eligible short-term workforce training programs, creating new pathways to high-demand careers and strengthening Louisiana’s future workforce. By reducing financial barriers to workforce training, the initiative helps connect more Louisianans to high-demand careers while supporting employers across the state.

“Louisiana is creating jobs and opportunities across our state, and Workforce Pell will help more Louisianans gain the skills to fill them. By making short-term workforce training more affordable, we’re helping people prepare for good-paying careers while giving employers access to the talent they need to compete,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

Louisiana Works is leading the statewide implementation of Workforce Pell in partnership with the Louisiana Board of Regents, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, colleges and universities, employers, and workforce partners. Together, these partners are building a more connected education and workforce system that expands access to affordable training and strengthens Louisiana’s talent pipeline.

“Whether someone is entering the workforce, changing careers, or building new skills, Workforce Pell makes high-quality, short-term training more affordable and accessible. By working alongside our education and employer partners, we’re helping more Louisianans gain the skills employers are looking for,” said Louisiana Works Secretary Susie Schowen.

Workforce Pell focuses on preparing students for careers in Louisiana’s highest-demand industries, including information technology, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and logistics. Eligible programs align with Louisiana’s 4- and 5-Star Jobs framework, ensuring students develop the skills employers are actively seeking.

﻿Louisiana’s community and technical colleges will play a key role in delivering many of these workforce training opportunities, connecting students with industry-recognized credentials and high-demand careers.

“The expansion of Pell Grant eligibility to high-quality, short-term workforce programs represents a significant step forward for students, employers, and workforce education. Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges look forward to helping more students access these opportunities through workforce programs that lead directly to valuable credentials and rewarding careers. Making workforce training more affordable strengthens individuals, supports employers, and builds a stronger Louisiana economy,” according to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

As part of Workforce Pell’s initial implementation, the Louisiana Board of Regents identified the first group of eligible short-term training programs and helped ensure they align with Louisiana’s workforce priorities.

“There is no single path to success, and Workforce Pell recognizes that. By expanding access to high-quality, short-term programs, we’re giving more Louisianans the opportunity to earn valuable credentials, continue their education, and build careers that meet the needs of our state’s economy,” said Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education.

Workforce Pell builds on Louisiana’s broader efforts to better connect education, workforce training, and employment opportunities, making it easier for Louisianans to gain the skills employers need and move into rewarding careers while strengthening the state’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about Workforce Pell, including eligibility information, participating programs, implementation updates, and resources for institutions and students, visit the Louisiana Works Workforce Pell page.