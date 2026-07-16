Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Community Service, Honors Willis-Knighton Bossier’s 30-Year Milestone

The Bossier Parish Police Jury recognized outstanding community service and celebrated a major healthcare milestone during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, July 15.

Police Jury President Tom Salzer presented a resolution honoring Pastor Raymond Wilkinson and Open Road Fellowship Church for the congregation’s volunteer efforts during the KTBS Freedom Fest, held July 4 at South Bossier Park.

Jurors praised the church for providing dozens of volunteers who helped ensure the Independence Day celebration ran smoothly. Church members contributed in several ways, including performing live music through the church’s praise band, distributing bottled water, operating hydration stations, supervising children’s inflatable attractions, and assisting with traffic control and parking.

The resolution recognized the church’s willingness to serve and thanked Pastor Wilkinson and the congregation for their continued commitment to improving the community through volunteerism.

Despite weather concerns that threatened the annual celebration, Freedom Fest proceeded successfully, drawing families from across the parish for an evening of patriotic festivities, entertainment and fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Bossier City, Police Jury Vice President Julianna Parks presented a resolution recognizing Willis-Knighton Bossier Health System for 30 years of service to Bossier Parish.

The hospital celebrated its 30th anniversary on July 15 after opening its doors in 1996. Over the past three decades, Willis-Knighton Bossier has grown into one of the parish’s leading healthcare providers, offering advanced medical care and expanding access to healthcare services for residents throughout northwest Louisiana.

The Police Jury commended the hospital for its leadership in advanced medical technology, surgical services and diagnostic care, as well as operating the only 24-hour emergency room in Bossier Parish.

“Willis-Knighton Bossier has played a vital role in the health, safety, and growth of our parish,” said Vice President Parks. “Their ongoing commitment to patient care, innovation, and community partnership continues to make a lasting impact.”

Jurors also recognized the hospital’s ongoing support of the military community by serving families stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base and providing employment opportunities for military spouses and retirees.

In addition, Willis-Knighton Bossier was honored for its involvement in numerous community initiatives, including Keep Bossier Beautiful, the i3 Art Expo, and the New Teacher Bags program. The hospital also provides certified athletic trainers at no cost to several local high schools and continues expanding healthcare access through its WK Quick Care clinics and growing network of physicians.

As part of the resolution, the Police Jury officially proclaimed July 15, 2026, as Willis-Knighton Bossier Day, recognizing the hospital’s administration, physicians, nurses and staff for three decades of dedicated service to the residents of Bossier Parish.

The recognitions highlighted the Police Jury’s continued commitment to celebrating organizations whose service and leadership have made a lasting impact on the quality of life throughout Bossier Parish.