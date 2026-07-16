College football: NSU/Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon set for Aug. 20

NATCHITOCHES – Tickets are on sale now for the annual Northwestern State/Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon, sponsored by John and Lynne Manno, in Shreveport.

The longtime event, which will honor the 50th anniversary of Shreveport’s bowl game, will take place Aug. 20 in Ballroom B inside Superior’s Steakhouse, located at 855 Pierremont Avenue in Shreveport. The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m., one week ahead of Northwestern’s Aug. 27 season opener against Louisiana Christian in Natchitoches.

“As the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl celebrates its golden anniversary, Northwestern State remains both proud and appreciative of its relationship with one of the country’s oldest bowl games,” Northwestern State Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said. “For more than three decades, the annual kickoff luncheon has signaled not only the opening of football season but also the partnership between Northwestern and the Independence Bowl. This event brings the excitement of football season to the forefront for our fans and alumni in Shreveport.”

Cost for the all-inclusive lunch is $25 and includes salad, a plated meal and dessert. Reservations are being accepted by contacting the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318-221-0721. Attendees are asked to bring cash or check to the event to cover the cost.