Men’s college basketball: NSU announces addition of 11 newcomers

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations; featured graphic by NSU Sports Information

NATCHITOCHES – Fourth-year Northwestern State head men’s basketball coach Rick Cabrera announced Thursday a group of 11 newcomers who have joined the Demon roster.

The newcomer class for 2026-27 includes five four-year transfers, three junior college transfers and three high school signees.

Joining the Demons are transfers Nathan Ojukwu (Dakota State), Arne Osojnik (Northern Arizona), Kai Simpson (Thomas More University), Dionjahe Thomas (Jackson State) and Isaiah Vick (Wingate), junior college products Doyle Brown (Richard Bland College), Cam Kelly (College of the Sequoias) and Jayden Nesbitt (Walters State), and true freshmen Antoine Almuttar, Armon Almuttar and Boogii Remo.

“This group of newcomers represents everything we want in Northwestern State basketball to be, which is tough, connected, and selfless,” Cabrera said. “They have embraced the challenge of being committed to competing every possession, every day. In this class we have a talented group of transfers from four-year and two-year colleges as well as three talented freshmen that have been very good players from the minute they have stepped on campus.”

2026-27 Demon Newcomer Bio Capsules

Antoine Almuttar, G, Fr., 6-4, 210, Kansas City, Mo. (Parish Episcopal School)

High School: Played three seasons for coach Ahmad Ajami at Parish Episcopal and one season at Grapevine High School … helped Parish win a TAPPS state championship in both his senior and sophomore seasons … three-year team captain earned both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in his junior and senior seasons … named both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore when Parish captured the state title … team captain as a freshman at Grapevine, helping the Mustangs post a 21-14 record and reach the third round of the state playoffs … member of the Panther Fellows and graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Personal: Born July 27, 2007 … son of Sameera Almuttar Frye and Jay Frye … has two brothers – his twin and NSU teammate, Armon, and Atlas – and a sister, Amira … majoring in sport management … hopes to play professional basketball … life’s ambition is to succeed.

Armon Almuttar, G, Fr., 6-4, 205, Kansas City, Mo. (Parish Episcopal School)

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Ahmad Ajami at Parish Episcopal in Farmers Branch, Texas … two-year team captain helped lead Parish Episcopal to TAPPS state championships in his sophomore and senior seasons … graduated with a 3.57 GPA.

Personal: Born July 27, 2007 … son of Sameera Almuttar Frye and Jay Frye … has two brothers – his twin and NSU teammate, Antoine, and Atlas – and a sister, Amira … majoring in sport management …majoring in biology … hopes to work in the medical field … life’s ambition is to play professional basketball, but if that is not possible, he would like to help people by working in the medical field.

Doyle Brown, G, Jr., 6-2, 190, Fairfax, Va. (Bethel Academy/Richard Bland College)

Prior to NSU: Spent two seasons at Richard Bland College in Manassas, Virginia … averaged 17 points per game as a sophomore, starting in 24 of his 25 games … knocked down a team-leading 60 3-pointers … averaged 18.9 points per game as a freshman … two-time all-conference selection shot 47 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range … Dean’s and President’s List student held a 3.4 GPA.

High School: Played four seasons for Bethel Academy and coach Kevin Harris … averaged 20 points, three rebounds and three assists per game as a senior … all-conference selection as a junior after averaging 24 points, four rebounds and two assists per game, helping Bethel reach the state semifinals … averaged 10 points per game as a sophomore as Bethel won the state title … averaged 17 points per game in a standout freshman season, helping Bethel win a state title … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Personal: Born May 1, 2005 … son of Margarita Benavides and Doyle Brown … has four sisters – Daisya, Destiny, Daniya and Mikaela – and a brother, Zeke … majoring in business administration … hopes to play professional basketball and become a music artist … life’s ambition is to maximize all the blessings God with which God has blessed him.5

Cam Kelly, F, Jr., 6-6, 200, Decatur, Ga. (Buford HS/College of the Sequoias)

Prior to NSU: Spent two seasons at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California … named first-team all-state and an NABC CCCAA All-American as a sophomore, averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the conference champions … named to the All-Freshman Team and helped lead the Giants to the conference title after averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game … honor roll student had a 3.2 GPA.

High School: Three-year letterman for coach Benjie Wood’s Wolves … named to the all-region defensive team and was the Gwinnett Tipoff Club Player of the Month in January of his senior season … helped Buford go 20-7 and a second straight regional championship as a senior … as a junior helped Buford post a 25-7 record and a state runner-up finish … helped Buford reach the Sweet 16 as a sophomore and post a 19-8 record … was a district qualifier in the high jump for coach David Snell … honor roll student posted a 3.4 GPA.

Personal: Born April 12, 2005 … son of Alicia and Calvin Kelly … has two sisters, Candice and Chaya … grandfather represented Atlanta in the Georgia legislature … majoring in business administration … hopes to continue to play basketball at a high level or work in the game … life’s ambition is to be happily married and provide for his family.

Jayden Nesbitt, C, Jr., 6-9, 215, Huntsville, Ala. (Oakwood Academy/Walters State CC/Volunteer State CC)

Prior to NSU: Spent one season each at Walters State and Volunteer State community colleges … averaged 8.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.3 percent in 34 games, all starts, for Walters State … averaged 10.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a freshman at Volunteer State … shot 53.2 percent from the field for the Pioneers in 30 games (28 starts).

High School: Played for coach Melvin Allen’s Mustangs … member of the National Honor Society … honor roll student graduated with a 3.6 GPA.

Personal: Born March 18 … son of LaTonya and Charles Nesbitt … has two brothers – Nathan and Donovan – and a sister, Kahylin … majoring in marketing … hopes to play professional basketball … life’s ambition is to treat everybody right.

Nathan Ojukwu, G, Sr., 6-7, 225, Boise, Idaho (DME Prep/Dakota State)

Prior to NSU: Played one season each at Dakota State, Northwest Florida State and UIC … played 28 games (21 starts) at Dakota State in 2025-26, averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game … delivered 24 double-figure scoring games, including eight 20-point games … had a season-high 37 points against Dickinson State on Jan. 10 … added eight point-rebound double-doubles … spent the 2024-25 season at Northwest Florida State, averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 29 games while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range … appeared in 23 games as a true freshman at UIC in 2023-24 … scored a season-high 10 points against Bradley in the season finale.

High School: Attended DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida where he played for coach Matt Pannagio … helped lead DME to a win against IMG and a No. 5 national ranking … honor roll student graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Personal: Born June 28, 2005 … son of Ginny and Austin Ojukwu … has five sisters – Elyse, Naya, Jada, Ginia and Esther – and two brothers, Ethan and Jace … majoring in general studies … hopes to play professional basketball … life’s ambition is to make music and clothes, using his creativity.

Arne Osojnik, SG, Sr., 6-6, 200, Ljubljana, Slovenia (Dream City Christian HS/Northern Arizona/Eastern Michigan)

Prior to NSU: Spent one season at Northern Arizona and two at Eastern Michigan … started 14 of his 29 appearances at Northern Arizona during the 2025-26 season, averaging 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game … scored in double figures in eight games, including a season-high 18 points against Benedictine Mesa … scored 17 points at San Diego … had at least six rebounds in five games, topped by eight at North Dakota State … appeared in 62 games (44 starts) in two seasons at Eastern Michigan … averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as a sophomore … shot 92.3 percent from the free throw line as a sophomore … had a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win against Bowling Green … averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman, leading all Mid-American Conference freshmen … shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range, knocking down a team-high 65 3s … earned All-MAC Freshman Team honors … selected to play for Slovenia at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

High School: Played for coaches Kyle Weaver’s and DJ Wright’s Eagles at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona … helped Dream City’s national team to a 33-5 record, finishing No. 7 nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25 … solid defender also averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game … two-time member of the Slovenian U18 national team that competed in the Euro Championships … averaged 9.0 points, a team-high 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Slovenian national team … had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Czech Republic and added a tournament-high 18 points in a two-point win against Croatia … helped Slovenia post a 5-0 record in the 2021 U18 Euro Championships, averaging 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game … graduated with a 3.71 GPA.

Personal: Born Aug. 7, 2004 … son of Mirjana Kela and Matjaz Osojnik … majoring in psychology … hopes to play professional basketball in Europe … life’s ambition is to live it well.

Boogii Remo, PG, Fr., 6-2, 170, Natchitoches, La. (Natchitoches Central HS)

High School: Lettered for coach Kolton Sepulvado’s Chiefs … earned first-team all-district honors as a senior as Natchitoches Central reached the state quarterfinals … second-team all-district selection as a junior after helping lead Natchitoches Central to the state semifinals … graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Personal: Born Sept. 30, 2008 … son of Shendell Remo and Desmond Snow … majoring in secondary education … hopes to become a basketball coach … life’s ambition is to be the best at everything he does.

Kai Simpson, PG, Jr., 6-3, 205, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass HS/Thomas More University)

Prior to NSU: Spent three seasons at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky … led Thomas More in scoring at 18.8 points per game and in assist (119) and steals (22) while appearing in 27 games (26 starts) … had a pair of double-doubles, highlighted by a 23-point, 11-rebound effort against Boyce … named Great Midwest Freshman of the Year and second-team all-conference in 2024-25 after starting 27 of 30 games, averaging 13.5 point and 4.3 rebounds per game … redshirted the 2023-24 season.

High School: Two-year letterman at Frederick Douglass High School for coach Wes Scarberry … helped the Broncos reach the Final 4 as a senior … also helped lead the team to two district championships and a regional title … also played baseball … honor roll student graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Personal: Born Sept. 1, 2004 … son of Amanda Henderson and Dionte Simpson … has a brother, Kamal … majoring in business administration … hopes to become a coach or an entrepreneur … life’s ambition is to make the most out of basketball and continue to grow and learn more each day.

Dionjahe Thomas, F, Sr., 6-8, 230, Houma, La. (Legacy School of Sport Sciences/Jackson State)

Prior to NSU: Spent two seasons McNeese and one year each at Jackson State and Southern … appeared in 23 games at Jackson State in the 2025-26 season, averaging 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while posting three double-doubles … averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at Southern across 32 games of the 2024-25 season … redshirted after appearing in three games at McNeese in the 2023-24 season … appeared in 29 games at McNeese as a freshman, starting 10 … had two double-doubles as a Cowboy, averaging 3.9 points and four rebounds per game.

High School: Three-star recruit … attended Legacy School in Spring, Texas, for his senior season … named District 8-4A MVP and first-team all-state as a junior, averaging 24 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and two steals per game at Ellender HS, leading the team to the state quarterfinals … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Personal: Born Jan. 19, 2004 … son of Rasheka Thomas … has six siblings – four sisters and two brothers … majoring in general studies … hopes to have a pro career … life’s ambition is to be able to take care of his family.

Isaiah Vick, W, So., 6-8, 215, Manassas, Va., (Patriot HS/Wingate)

Prior to NSU: Named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman team after starting all 29 games … led Wingate in scoring (12.1 ppg) and rebounding (7 per game) … recorded five double-doubles and scored in double figures in 16 games and shot 51.6 percent from the field … set Wingate’s freshman single-game scoring record with 30 points against West Virginia State.

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Sherman Rivers’ Pioneers … named first-team all-region and all-district and second-team all-state after averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game as Patriot went 23-5 … named all-district first team and second-team all-region as a junior, helping Patriot post a 27-4 record … earned honorable mention all-district in each of his first two seasons at Patriot, including a sophomore season in which the Pioneers went 26-1 … part of the Morgan’s Message club.

Personal: Born May 4, 2006 … son of Chanise and Dwight Vick … father was a first-team All-Big East offensive lineman at Virginia Tech, serving as a team captain and was invited to the Baltimore Ravens’ free-agent minicamp … mother was an All-Metro prep sprinter in the Washington, D.C., area … has two sisters, Lauryn and Sydney … cousin of former NFL and Virginia Tech standouts Mike and Marcus Vick … as a child was a Junior Olympic silver medalist in the 4×100 relay … majoring in sport management … hopes to play professional basketball and coach college basketball … life’s ambition is to develop and mentor the next generation by teaching life lessons through sport.