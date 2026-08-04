LSU Health Shreveport and Louisiana Tech Create Historic Research Partnership

Two prominent research enterprises in North Louisiana are officially partnering, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing a new framework for collaborative research, student training and shared access to specialized research facilities and expertise.

The agreement, formally signed at the Louisiana Tech Research Institute in Bossier City, strengthens the longstanding relationship between LSU Health Shreveport and Louisiana Tech University by creating new opportunities for faculty, students and researchers to work across disciplines and institutions to address significant health, scientific and technological challenges.

Under the agreement, students and researchers from both universities will be able to participate in collaborative research projects, access specialized laboratories and equipment, and receive training and mentorship from faculty at both institutions. The partnership also promotes joint grant development, technology transfer, workforce development and scientific innovation.

“This agreement connects the complementary expertise, technologies and research infrastructure of two major institutions,” said Oren Rom, PhD, RD, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport. “By making it easier for investigators to share facilities, exchange knowledge and develop joint projects, we can address complex biomedical challenges that no single discipline or institution could solve as effectively alone. It also helps build a more connected and competitive research ecosystem across North Louisiana.”

The partnership brings together LSU Health Shreveport’s strengths in biomedical, clinical, and translational research with Louisiana Tech’s expertise in engineering, biomedical engineering, micromanufacturing, advanced manufacturing and technology development.

“This agreement is a big win for researcher teams at both institutions. It establishes protocols and procedures for faculty and graduate students from one institution to benefit from the intellectual capital, technical expertise, and research infrastructure available at the other,” Dr. Ramu Ramachandran, Louisiana Tech interim VP for research, said. This will open new avenues for collaborations and increase our competitiveness for various funding opportunities on the horizon. The potential is also high for innovations and commercialization opportunities as a result of the interactions between researchers with very diverse disciplinary expertise.”

In addition to supporting research and training, the collaboration is expected to strengthen the institutions’ ability to compete for federal and private research funding.

“Federal agencies increasingly seek multidisciplinary teams, shared infrastructure, workforce development, and meaningful regional impact,” said Oren Rom, PhD, RD. “This formal Dr. Bala Ramu Ramachandran partnership demonstrates institutional commitment, reduces barriers to collaboration, and positions our faculty to develop stronger multi-investigator proposals that combine complementary expertise and resources.”

The agreement represents a shared commitment to advancing discovery, innovation and economic growth throughout North Louisiana.