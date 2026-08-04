Tuesday, August 4, 2026
News

Back To School Safety Reminder

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

Bossier Parish students head back to school this Thursday, August 6, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to help make it a safe start to the school year.

As you travel this week, please remember:

Slow down in active school zones and obey posted speed limits.

Put your phone down. Louisiana law prohibits the use of a handheld phone while driving through an active school zone.

Watch for school buses. If a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, you must stop, unless you’re traveling on the opposite side of a divided highway with a physical median.

Our deputies will be actively monitoring school zones and bus routes throughout the parish to help keep students, parents, and school staff safe.

A few extra seconds of patience can make all the difference. Let’s work together to ensure every child has a safe first day of school.

You may also like

NLTCC Celebrates Opening of New Nursing Wing at Mansfield Campus

INTERMITTENT LANE/SHOULDER CLOSURES: Bridge deck cleaning, I-20 & I-220, Caddo & Bossier Parishes

Bossier Lions Club Learns About Legacy Giving Through The Salvation Army

Faith in Action: Community Comes Together to Help Children Step Into the School...

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Conducts Annual School Resource Officer Training Ahead of New School...

Willis Knighton offering Shots for Tots in August