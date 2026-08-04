Back To School Safety Reminder

Bossier Parish students head back to school this Thursday, August 6, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to help make it a safe start to the school year.

As you travel this week, please remember:

Slow down in active school zones and obey posted speed limits.

Put your phone down. Louisiana law prohibits the use of a handheld phone while driving through an active school zone.

Watch for school buses. If a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, you must stop, unless you’re traveling on the opposite side of a divided highway with a physical median.

Our deputies will be actively monitoring school zones and bus routes throughout the parish to help keep students, parents, and school staff safe.

A few extra seconds of patience can make all the difference. Let’s work together to ensure every child has a safe first day of school.