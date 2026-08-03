NLTCC Celebrates Opening of New Nursing Wing at Mansfield Campus

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College celebrated the opening of its new
Nursing Wing at the Mansfield Campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July
31st, 2026.
NLTCC faculty, staff, elected officials, healthcare leaders, and community partners
gathered to mark the completion of the new facility and recognize the partnerships that
helped bring the project to life.
NLTCC broke ground on the Nursing Wing in February 2025. The new wing includes
additional classroom, lab, and study space to support hands-on instruction and
collaborative learning for nursing students.
“When we broke ground on this project in February of last year, we talked about the
opportunities this facility would create for our students and the difference it would make
in meeting the healthcare needs of our region,” said Dr. Jayda Spillers, Chancellor of
NLTCC. “Today, we’re proud to see that vision become a reality. This new wing is an
investment not only in our college, but also in the future of DeSoto Parish and the
surrounding communities. We look forward to seeing students learn, grow, and begin
their careers here for many years to come.”
NLTCC extends special thanks to Louisiana State Representative Larry Bagley for his
leadership and support throughout the project. Rep. Bagley was instrumental in
securing the funding needed for the expansion and helping move the project forward.
“I’ve never been so surprised at the progress that people can make when they have a
common goal,” said Rep. Bagley.
The new wing will welcome students in time for the beginning of the fall semester. Fall
enrollment is currently open, and classes begin August 10th. Those interested in
attending NLTCC can learn more about available programs and apply to the college at
www.nltcc.edu.