NLTCC Celebrates Opening of New Nursing Wing at Mansfield Campus

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College celebrated the opening of its new

Nursing Wing at the Mansfield Campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July

31st, 2026.



NLTCC faculty, staff, elected officials, healthcare leaders, and community partners

gathered to mark the completion of the new facility and recognize the partnerships that

helped bring the project to life.



NLTCC broke ground on the Nursing Wing in February 2025. The new wing includes

additional classroom, lab, and study space to support hands-on instruction and

collaborative learning for nursing students.



“When we broke ground on this project in February of last year, we talked about the

opportunities this facility would create for our students and the difference it would make

in meeting the healthcare needs of our region,” said Dr. Jayda Spillers, Chancellor of

NLTCC. “Today, we’re proud to see that vision become a reality. This new wing is an

investment not only in our college, but also in the future of DeSoto Parish and the

surrounding communities. We look forward to seeing students learn, grow, and begin

their careers here for many years to come.”



NLTCC extends special thanks to Louisiana State Representative Larry Bagley for his

leadership and support throughout the project. Rep. Bagley was instrumental in

securing the funding needed for the expansion and helping move the project forward.



“I’ve never been so surprised at the progress that people can make when they have a

common goal,” said Rep. Bagley.



The new wing will welcome students in time for the beginning of the fall semester. Fall

enrollment is currently open, and classes begin August 10th. Those interested in

attending NLTCC can learn more about available programs and apply to the college at

www.nltcc.edu.