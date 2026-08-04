DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC OF FAMILY skating into Bossier City this October 

Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, and Disney Animation’s Encanto, as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more when Disney On Ice presents Magic of Family skates into Bossier City from October 16-18, 2026 at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on August 11th. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more including Stitch and Angel who stir up the action with mischievous surprises.

Narrating the captivating story of Frozen is Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer. Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter. Kristoff and Sven take fans along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.

After a very Frozen adventure, audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia, where they will meet the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Mirabel tells the tale of her amazing family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home, alongside her sisters: Isabela, whose perfection radiates with her ability to make plants grow and flowers bloom with every step, and Luisa, with the gift of super strength that she uses to help her village move buildings and reroute rivers. Fans can witness Tia Pepa, who can control the weather with her emotions; her husband Felix; their daughter Dolores, with her gift to hear; and Bruno, the mysterious and misunderstood Madrigal family member whose visions foretold the future.

In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. YOU are the magic!

WHEN: Friday, October 16 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 17 10:00AM, 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 18 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

WHERE: Brookshire Grocery Arena – 2000 CenturyTel Center Dr. Bossier City, LA 71112

TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.