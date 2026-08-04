Learn about the State of Courts in Bossier Parish at Bossier Chamber Public Policy Series Event

An efficient judicial system can greatly impact business and economic development. The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is hosting Judge Micheal Nerren to inform the Bossier business community about the state of courts in our Parish.

Members of the Bossier Chamber are invited to attend a luncheon to gain a better understanding of the structure of the Bossier Parish court system. Judge Nerren will be sharing recent developments affecting the courts, current challenges, and future opportunities.

Who: Bossier Chamber of Commerce with Judge Michael Nerren

What: The State of Courts in Bossier Parish

When: September 1 at 11:30 a.m. (doors open at 11:00 a.m.)

Where: Ralph & Kacoo’s, 1700 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City

The event on September 1 will be the fourth event of the Bossier Chamber’s 2026 Public Policy Series lineup and tickets include lunch.

About Judge Michael Nerren: Judge Nerren was elected to the 26th Judicial District Court in November of 2012. Before serving as judge, Judge Nerren served as an assistant district attorney and maintained a private law practice. Judge Nerren previously served as Chief Judge of the 26th Judicial District Court. He served as president of the Bossier Bar Association and Bossier Dixie Baseball. He received his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and his law degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

The Bossier Chamber’s Public Policy series aims to inform and connect Bossier Chamber members with officials at the federal and state levels through educational events. These events allow attendees to hear from experts about what’s really going on in Louisiana’s government and policies, learn about how our tax dollars are being spent and where changes have been taking place.

This series was made possible thanks to presenting sponsor Willis Knighton Health and supporting sponsors Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Ochsner LSU Health, and Expand Energy.

Registration and additional information can be found online at bossierchamber.com