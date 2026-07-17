Arc of Acadiana-Bossier’s April Lee Highlights Residential Services for Bossier Lions Club

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Members of the Bossier City Lions Club learned about the vital services provided to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities during their weekly meeting on Thursday, July 16, when April Lee, Director of Northwest Residential Services for The Arc of Acadiana-Bossier, served as the guest speaker.

Lee provided an overview of The Arc’s mission and discussed the organization’s commitment to helping individuals with disabilities live as independently as possible while receiving the support they need to thrive.

As Director of Northwest Residential Services, Lee oversees residential programs that provide safe, supportive living environments designed to promote independence, dignity and quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

During her presentation, she shared information about the services offered through The Arc of Acadiana-Bossier, including residential care, community support and opportunities that help individuals become active members of their communities.

Lee also highlighted the importance of partnerships with local businesses, volunteers and community organizations in creating opportunities for those served by The Arc.

Lions Club members had the opportunity to learn more about the organization’s impact throughout Northwest Louisiana and how community support helps strengthen programs that improve the lives of individuals and families across the region.

The Bossier City Lions Club hosts weekly meetings featuring guest speakers who educate members on community organizations, local initiatives and issues affecting Bossier City and the surrounding area.