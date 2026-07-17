Friday, July 17, 2026
News

Arc of Acadiana-Bossier’s April Lee Highlights Residential Services for Bossier Lions Club

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comments
Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – April Lee, Director of Northwest Residential Services for The Arc of Acadiana-Bossier, speaks to members of the Bossier City Lions Club during the club's weekly meeting on Thursday, July 16. Lee discussed the organization's residential programs and its mission of supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Northwest Louisiana.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Members of the Bossier City Lions Club learned about the vital services provided to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities during their weekly meeting on Thursday, July 16, when April Lee, Director of Northwest Residential Services for The Arc of Acadiana-Bossier, served as the guest speaker.

Lee provided an overview of The Arc’s mission and discussed the organization’s commitment to helping individuals with disabilities live as independently as possible while receiving the support they need to thrive.

As Director of Northwest Residential Services, Lee oversees residential programs that provide safe, supportive living environments designed to promote independence, dignity and quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

During her presentation, she shared information about the services offered through The Arc of Acadiana-Bossier, including residential care, community support and opportunities that help individuals become active members of their communities.

Lee also highlighted the importance of partnerships with local businesses, volunteers and community organizations in creating opportunities for those served by The Arc.

Lions Club members had the opportunity to learn more about the organization’s impact throughout Northwest Louisiana and how community support helps strengthen programs that improve the lives of individuals and families across the region.

The Bossier City Lions Club hosts weekly meetings featuring guest speakers who educate members on community organizations, local initiatives and issues affecting Bossier City and the surrounding area.

You may also like

PROJECT COMPLETE: DOTD announces project to provide concrete pavement repairs on routes in...

Frozen Treats Help Chimp Haven Chimpanzees Beat the Louisiana Heat

Bossier Arts Council Unveils Whimsical Wonderland Theme for ARTini 2026

ROAD CLOSURE: US 80 (E. Texas St) at the UP Railroad crossing

Becky Gray Fills District 8 BPSB Seat

Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Community Service, Honors Willis-Knighton Bossier’s 30-Year Milestone