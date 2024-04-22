Archery: Easton Hoyt Pro/Am returning to Camp Minden April 25-28

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press-Release

The Easton Hoyt Pro/Am Archery Shooters Association will be returning to Camp Minden April 25-28.

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard, Bossier Parish Police Jury, the City of Bossier City, Caddo Parish Commission, the City of Shreveport, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, Webster Parish Police Jury and Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, is proud to announce that the Shreveport-Bossier area will host thousands of archers and their families from all over the United States during the weekend archery showdown.

The professional shootout will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, April 27, at 3 p.m.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

The 2023 Archery Shooters Association Pro/Am Tour helped to secure a $2.5M direct economic impact for Shreveport-Bossier due to added visitor spending. Competitors traveled from 41 states and 2 countries, with 90% of visitors in attendance hailing from out-of-state locations.

“Hosting this event for the third consecutive year allows Shreveport-Bossier and our surrounding communities to highlight our region as a premier travel destination for out-of-state visitors,” said Stacy Brown, CEO and president, of Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “Securing these significant events brings a beneficial economic boost to our local area, while guests have the chance to experience our unique offerings, including local cuisine, music, and attractions.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission in partnership with Bossier Parish Police Jury and Louisiana National Guard have made significant enhancements to its facilities and infrastructure in preparation for the upcoming 4-day event in Shreveport-Bossier and Minden.

On the ranges, 100 additional lanes have been cut and two access roads have been constructed to improve accessibility. Three ranges have been upgraded for enhanced safety measures, and over 600 lanes were cleared of debris and growth, ensuring a clean and safe environment for participants. Drainage improvements have also been implemented on the ranges, and range roads have been surfaced with rocks to enhance stability.

The parking lot has been expanded to accommodate more participants and spectators. Additionally, freshwater points and sanitation dump stations have been completed to meet the needs of attendees. Permanent power and water lines have been added to the tournament village, along with updating the internet connectivity for improved communication and operations during the event.

These upgrades demonstrate our commitment to providing a top-notch experience for participants and showcasing Shreveport-Bossier and Minden as premier destinations for archery events. These updates to the staging area also add value to the ongoing efforts of Camp Minden’s role to provide support during a state of emergency.

The Bossier Civic Center is set to host the highly anticipated Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down, an intense archery competition featuring skilled archers competing for victory in a high-stakes showdown. This event will showcase top-ranked archers going head-to-head as they take aim at challenging targets.

The public is invited to attend these events free of charge. Camp Minden is located one mile off I-20 between Shreveport-Bossier City and Minden, LA. The driver of the vehicle will have to present a driver’s license to enter the site. The Bossier Civic Center is located at 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA.

The event schedule is as follows beginning April 17:

Wednesday:

Noon – 5 PM ASA Registration & Practice Facilities Open

Thursday:

8:00 AM ASA Registration / Practice Facilities open

8:00 AM – 5 PM Elite Known Distance Bonus Round – Tee-times

1:00 PM Match Bowstrings Team Shoot

3:30 PM Match Bowstrings Team Shoot – Awards Presentation

5:00 PM ASA Registration Closes

6:00 PM Facilities Close

Friday:

7:00 AM ASA Registration / Facilities open

8:00 AM – 5 PM Elite Known Distance – Tee-times

8:00 AM First Round – All Pro Classes

9:00 AM Friday Option Round for Sun 7:30am times

1:00 PM First Round – Semi-Pro & K-50 (no optional shoot times)

1:00 PM Amateur Friday Option Round for SAT @ 3:30 PM times & Ranges A,B,C & D

5:00 PM ASA Registration Closes

6:00 PM Facilities Close

Saturday:

6:30 AM Registration / Practice Facilities open

7:30 AM Second Round – All Pro Classes

7:30 AM First Round – Shotgun Start Amateur Classes

7:45 AM Eagle & Junior Eagle – Safety Meeting & Competition at Youth Range

8:00 AM – 4 PM Elite Known Distance – Tee-times

11:00 AM Future Champions – Meet at ASA Registration

11:30 AM Shotgun Start – Amateur, Semi-Pro, K50

1:00 PM Future Champions ASA Pro Session

2:00 PM Award Ceremony – Eagle & Junior Eagle in the Tournament Village

3:30 PM Second Round – Amateur Classes

7:00 PM Facilities Close

Saturday Afternoon – 3 PM: Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down

Bossier Civic Center

620 Benton Rd

Bossier City, LA 71111

2:45 PM Live coverage on Facebook & YouTube – Senior Pro & Senior Known Pro

4:00 PM Live coverage begins on The Sportsmens Channel

4:10 PM Women’s Known Pro, Known Pro, Women’s Pro and Open Pro

Sunday – 6:00 AM Sunrise Services

6:30 AM Site-in bags and 3-D Practice Open

7:30 AM Final Round – Shotgun Start

8:00 AM Site-in bags and 3-D Practice Close

9:00 AM Awards Ceremony – Amateur Classes completed Saturday

11:30 AM Awards Ceremony – Classes completed on Sunday

1:00 PM Facilities close – See you in London, KY!

All events will be held at Camp Minden except for the Shoot Down, which will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday at 3 p.m.

For more information on this event, visit www.asaarchery.com/events/easton-hoyt. To see more events happening in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.sbfunguide.com.