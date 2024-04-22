High school track and field: Plain Dealing’s Newton wins shot put in Region I-1A girls meet; Reddix runner-up in boys 400

Plain Dealing’s Brianna Newton won the shot put in the Region I-1A meet Monday at Ouachita Christian.

Newton’s winning distance was an impressive 39 feet, 2 1/2 inches. That was 4 feet, 3 1/2 inches farther than her runner-up distance in last year’s state meet.

The winning throw in the state meet was 35-6.5.

Ouachita Christian’s Sadi Shaw finished runner-up in the regional with a 34-6 1/4.

Newton will go for the Class 1A state title in the Ochsner LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet Thursday, May 2, at LSU.

Plain Dealing’s Aaron Reddix also qualified for the state meet.

He finished second in the boys 400 meters in 51.69 seconds. Haynesville’s DaMondra Martin won in 50.86.