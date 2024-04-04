At The Library: The Right Music Makes All The Difference

Do you ever think about what your favorite movies would be like without their soundtracks? I’m not necessarily asking about the recognizable songs you’re used to hearing on the radio, but the instrumental scores that play in the background of intense or emotional scenes.
Can you imagine a movie like Jaws without its iconic theme? Or spy thrillers like Mission Impossible and James Bond with their familiar tunes? What about a Hitchcock film or other horror/thriller movie without those chilling notes playing in the background ratcheting up the tension until it’s suddenly shattered by the climax of the scene?
Because of these reasons and so many more, we celebrate National Film Score Day on April 3rd. This day is celebrated on the 3rd in honor of the release date of Alexander Korda’s film The Jungle Book which premiered in 1942. The composer of this incredible score was Miklos Rozsa. After the incredible success of the film and soundtrack, the soundtrack was released with added narration, much to the pleasure of its fans.
While The Jungle Book and Rozsa can be credited with the acknowledgement of the importance of film scores, they aren’t responsible for the inclusion of music in movies. That credit goes to the Lumiere brothers, back in 1895, when they hired a pianist to accompany their short films during viewings.
Despite this long history, National Film Score Day was started only six years ago in 2018 by Jeffrey D. Kern. Kern, while not a composer himself, is an ardent fan of film scores and owner of the internet radio station “Movie Scores and More Radio” which specializes in playing original movie soundtracks. So, in honor of composers and their contributions to our favorite movies and television shows, make some time to watch one of your favorites and pay close attention to the score. You can also borrow film soundtracks, specifically the film scores, from Hoopla (free with your library card!)
