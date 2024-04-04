Thursday, April 4, 2024

Bossier Press-Tribune Readers’ Choice Awards

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

A special section naming the winners and finalists of the 2024 Bossier Press-Tribune Readers’ Choice competition. Finalists and winners were chosen though balloting and tabulation both online and in print from readers of the newspaper.

