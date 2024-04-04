Bossier Parish Schools to Host 5th Annual i3 Art Expo with a Cosmic Twist

Bossier Parish Schools is gearing up for an out-of-this-world experience as it prepares to host the 5th Annual i3 Art Expo on Saturday, May 4th. This year’s event promises to transport attendees to a galaxy far, far away with a costume competition inspired by STAR WARS, Aliens, and Space.

The i3 Art Expo has become a much-anticipated tradition in the community, celebrating creativity and artistic expression among students, staff, and families. With each passing year, the expo continues to grow in scope and excitement, offering a platform for showcasing the talent and innovation within Bossier Parish Schools.

Central to the expo’s festivities is the costume competition, where participants will have the opportunity to showcase their otherworldly attire and vie for top honors. Whether channeling their inner Jedi, alien, or space explorer, contestants are encouraged to let their imagination soar and bring their favorite characters to life.

Contest guidelines and registration details can be found on the event’s official website, where participants can warp speed over to https://bit.ly/i3costumecontest to enter the competition. From intricate costumes to creative accessories, the possibilities are endless, and organizers are eager to see the cosmic creations that participants will unveil.

In addition to the costume competition, the i3 Art Expo will feature a variety of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages. From interactive art displays to live performances and hands-on workshops, there will be no shortage of entertainment and inspiration for those in attendance.