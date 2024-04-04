Barksdale Market Opens Its Doors This Sunday for a Season of Local Delights

Excitement is in the air as the much-awaited Barksdale Market gears up to open its doors this Sunday, offering a treasure trove of local goodies and delights for the whole family. Located at 3226 Barksdale Blvd. in south Bossier, the market promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with vendors, food trucks, and activities to delight shoppers of all ages.

Opening its gates from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Barksdale Market boasts an impressive lineup of over three dozen vendors, offering everything from fresh produce to artisanal crafts and delicious food options. With a diverse array of offerings, visitors can expect to find breakfast and lunch options, jams, salsa, honey, BBQ, baked goods, jellies, pickles, fresh squeezed lemonade, handmade soap, and much more.

One of the highlights of the market is the presence of food trucks serving up delectable treats ranging from southern comfort food to Venezuelan cuisine. Visitors can indulge in real fruit smoothies, spring rolls, gulf shrimp, and an assortment of delicious baked goods while exploring the various stalls.

Admission to the market is free, and ample parking is available on-site. Leashed pets are welcome, making it the perfect outing for furry companions as well. With a spacious indoor seating area, visitors can relax and unwind while savoring the flavors of local cuisine and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

The Barksdale Market will be open every Sunday from April 7th to June 16th, promising eleven weeks of non-stop shopping fun. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the best of local produce, cuisine, and crafts in a lively outdoor setting. See you at the market!

For more information and updates, visit the Barksdale Market’s Facebook page or contact InstaGraham Events.