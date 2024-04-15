Central Library Grand Opening

Members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury are delighted to invite you to the grand
opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Bossier Parish Central Library in
Bossier City on Tuesday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m.
The opening ceremony marks the completion of a two-year journey, bringing to life a
new, cutting-edge facility that will serve as a hub of knowledge and culture for the
residents of Bossier Parish.
Felesha Sweeney, Director of Bossier Libraries, is thrilled about the unique opportunities
the new facility will provide for the community. “We are proud our new facility not only
offers a vast array of books and other services, but we now have a new creative space for
individuals to stretch their imaginations in video and music production, sewing, and 3-D
Printing Production,” said Sweeney. The 10-million-dollar 40,000-square-foot facility
will soon feature an expanded interactive History Center.
We are excited to have you celebrate with us on this grand occasion. We look forward to
seeing you there!