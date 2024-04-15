Monday, April 15, 2024

News

Scheduled Water Outage for Country Place Subdivision

by BPT Staff
Customers in the Country Place Subdivision, please be informed that there will be a
temporary interruption in your water service on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:00 p.m., as
communicated by the officials of the Consolidated Water Sewer District #1.

The service will be turned off while work crews connect the Country Place water line to
the Dogwood South Water System. Officials say customers should expect their service to
be restored at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18.

The outage will also require a mandatory boil advisory for customers on the Country
Place Utilities Water System after the service has been restored. Officials say the advisory
will be in effect until water samples clear testing by the Louisiana Department of Health
Lab in Shreveport.

