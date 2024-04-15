Scheduled Water Outage for Country Place Subdivision

Customers in the Country Place Subdivision, please be informed that there will be a

temporary interruption in your water service on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:00 p.m., as

communicated by the officials of the Consolidated Water Sewer District #1.



The service will be turned off while work crews connect the Country Place water line to

the Dogwood South Water System. Officials say customers should expect their service to

be restored at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18.



The outage will also require a mandatory boil advisory for customers on the Country

Place Utilities Water System after the service has been restored. Officials say the advisory

will be in effect until water samples clear testing by the Louisiana Department of Health

Lab in Shreveport.