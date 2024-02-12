Monday, February 12, 2024

Sports

College baseball: BPCC off to 6-1 start

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers are off to a 6-1 start.

The Cavaliers swept Hill College 8-5 and 8-7 Friday at BPCC.

Three BPCC players had multiple hits in the seven-inning first game.

Bennet Mittelsteadt, Hayden Stringfellow and Adam Garcia all had two.

Stringfellow and former Northwood standout Luke Bogan hit home runs.

In Game 2, the Cavs rallied from a 6-0 deficit, scoring eight runs in the final five innings.

Bogan and Garcia both homered.

Jake Guidry got the save, striking out five in two innings.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Cavs rank No. 1 in the NJCAA with 23 home runs. They are second in extra base hits with 40 and batting average at .387

Emil Estrella leads the country in home runs with six. Bogan is second iwith 5. Stringfellow and Garcia each have three.

BPCC hosts Eastern Oklahoma State in a four-game series Thursday and Saturday.

Doubleheaders on both days start at 1 p.m.

