College baseball: BPCC sweeps Eastern Oklahoma State, improves to 8-1

The Bossier Parish Community Colege Cavaliers improved to 8-1 with a doubleheader sweep of Eastern Oklahoma State College Thursday at BPCC.

BPCC won the first game 4-3 and the second 3-2.

Dylan Biddick’s two-out single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth scored Tyrus Hall with the winning run in the first game. Hall led off with a triple.

The Cavs had 12 hits. Luke Bogan went 3-for-4. Biddick went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Adam Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double. Emil Estrella had a double.

Jaden Bahl, Braden Vickery and John McDonald combined to limit Eastern Oklahoma to three hits.

Estrella hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first in the second game. Bogan hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Bennett Mittelsteadt went 2-for-2 with a double.

Starter Cole Patrick allowed five hits in five innings. Colin O’Grady didn’t allow a hit a struck out four in the final two innings.

The teams will play another doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.