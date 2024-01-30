College baseball: Former Airline star Harrison Waxley named RRAC Player of the Week in first series as LCU Wildcat

Louisiana Christian Press Release

The Louisiana Christian University baseball program finished off its season opening four-game series with a sweep of Dillard University and the catalyst of the offense, former Airline star Harrison Waxley, was rewarded with the Red River Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week accolade in his collegiate debut weekend after ripping the cover off the ball in addition to being a human vacuum cleaner at the hot corner.

Waxley, a redshirt freshman from will be haunting the dreams of Bleu Devils pitchers for weeks to come, logging hits in eight of his 11 official at-bats to go along with a pair of free passes for an overall slash line of .727 (average) / .769 (on-base) / 1.000 (slugging) / 1.769 (OPS).

The infielder drove home nine of his teammates, crossed the plate six times on the basepaths, clubbed a trio of doubles, stole third base in his lone attempt, and even showed his ability to be a team player with a sacrifice bunt.

The six-footer played third base in all four contests, getting six chances to flash the leather and cashing in five assists plus a putout while helping turn a 5-4-3 double play in the third inning of game two that erased a big scoring threat as the visitors had runners on first and second with only one out, down two.

It will be a “War of the Wildcats” on Friday afternoon at 1 and 4 p.m. as Wiley University visits Billy Allgood Field as the Orange and Blue try to extend its winning streak to five/six straight.