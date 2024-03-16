College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski homers as LSU evens series against Mississippi State

Former Airline star Hayden Travinski hit a two-run home run as No. 2 LSU evened its SEC-opening series against No. 10 Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Game 2 of the three-game series is Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.

LSU improved to 17-3. Mississippi State dropped to 14-6.

Travinski’s two-run homer gave LSU an 8-0 lead. The Tigers scored all nine runs in the first three innings. They led 9-1 then held off the Bulldogs.

Travinski finished 2-for-4. The home run was his fourth of the season.

Former Parkway star Amani Larry went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.