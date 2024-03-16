Saturday, March 16, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski homers as LSU evens series against Mississippi State

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Former Airline star Hayden Travinski hit a two-run home run as No. 2 LSU evened its SEC-opening series against No. 10 Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Game 2 of the three-game series is Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.

LSU improved to 17-3. Mississippi State dropped to 14-6.

Travinski’s two-run homer gave LSU an 8-0 lead. The Tigers scored all nine runs in the first three innings. They led 9-1 then held off the Bulldogs.

Travinski finished 2-for-4. The home run was his fourth of the season.

Former Parkway star Amani Larry went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.

You may also like

High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in Sulphur tournament

High school baseball: Parkway sweeps Southwood; Haughton earns series split with Shreve

Airline’s Gladney, Parkway’s Larry win state 3-point shooting contests at All-Star games

College baseball: Former Parkway star Larry helps Miss. State down LSU

High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in North DeSoto meet

High school baseball: Benton routs Natchitoches Central in 1-5A opener; Airline, Haughton fall

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski homers as LSU evens series against Mississippi State

Recent Articles

High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in Sulphur tournament
High school baseball: Parkway sweeps Southwood; Haughton earns series split with Shreve
Airline’s Gladney, Parkway’s Larry win state 3-point shooting contests at All-Star games

Featured

College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski homers as LSU evens series against Mississippi State
High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in Sulphur tournament
High school baseball: Parkway sweeps Southwood; Haughton earns series split with Shreve
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign