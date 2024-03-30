Sunday, March 31, 2024

College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall’s home run helps No. 1 Arkansas complete sweep of LSU

by Russell Hedges
Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall belted a two-run home run as No. 1 Arkansas defeated No. 8 LSU 7-5 complete a sweep of their three-game SEC series Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas improved to 23-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC. LSU dropped to 20-9 and 2-7.

Stovall went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

In the series, the junior second baseman batted .538 (7-for-13) with the home run, two doubles and five RBI.

“He’s a great player,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said in his postgame press conference. “He’s one of the best players in the league.” 

LSU scored a run in the top of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. 

Arkansas tied it with three in the bottom of the inning. Stovall’s RBI single with two outs scored the third run.

His homer gave the Razorbacks a 7-4 lead in the sixth.

College baseball: Former Haughton star Rains’ homer helps NSU defeat McNeese, win SLC series

