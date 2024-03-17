Sunday, March 17, 2024

College baseball: Former Parkway star Larry helps Miss. State win SEC-opening series against LSU

by Russell Hedges
Former Parkway star Amani Larry helped No. 10 Mississippi State defeat No. 2 LSU 15-5 in eight innings Sunday in the final game of their three-game series in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs won the SEC-opening series two games to one. Mississippi State improved to 15-6 overall. LSU dropped to 17-4.

Larry led off the game with a double down the third base line off Thatcher Hurd and scored on Connor Hujsak’s two-run double.

In the eighth, Larry was at the plate when the game ended via the 10-run rule. He drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

Larry, a second baseman, went 1-for-4. For the three-game series, he went 4-for-11 with a double and three RBI. 

Former Airline star Hayden Travinski went 0-for-3 with an RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

For the series, he went 3-for-11 with a home run, double and three RBI.

