College football: LSU adds state’s top prospect on Signing Day

LSU Athletic Communications

BATON ROUGE – LSU added the top prospect in the state of Louisiana to its signing class on Wednesday with the addition of Acadiana High School five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley.

McKinley joins the Tigers after a dominant prep career, one that saw him lead Acadiana to the Louisiana Division I Select State Championship Game in 2023. A consensus five-star prospect, McKinley earned the state’s top rating and has been listed as high as No. 13 overall nationally and No. 3 at his position.

A first-team 5A All-State selection as a senior, McKinley recorded 71 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, and 11 tackles for loss for the 11-3 Rams. He had 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2022.

“Adding Dominick to this class really tops it off for us,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s the top player in the state of Louisiana and we are excited about him joining our program.”

The addition of McKinley to LSU’s class means the Tigers signed eight of the top 10 players and 12 of the top 15 players in the Class of 2024 in the state of Louisiana. LSU signed 27 players (26 high school, 1 junior college transfer) during the early signing period in December.

Kelly also announced that the program added six players from the transfer portal. The six transfer additions to the team includes three players on both sides of the ball. Offensive transfers are wide receiver Zavion Thomas (Mississippi State), wide receiver CJ Daniels (Liberty) and quarterback AJ Swann (Vanderbilt).

On the defensive side, the Tigers added defensive back Austin Ausberry (Auburn), cornerback Jyaire Brown (Ohio State) and safety Jardin Gilbert (Texas A&M).

“It’s very strategic when looking at the (transfer) portal,” Kelly said. “We looked at it in terms of fit and need, but fit first. We are going to develop and build this program with high school players and then be very strategic with the portal.

“It’s no coincidence that four of the six players are from the state of Louisiana. Two are from Baton Rouge and U-High and two are from New Orleans.”

Thomas, who prepped at John Ehret High School in New Orleans caught 40 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown last year. He’s also a return specialist who returned both a punt and kickoff for touchdowns at Mississippi State. He earned Freshman All-America honors as a return specialist in 2022.

Daniels caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns for a Liberty team that won Conference USA and went 13-1 overall, losing only to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. He has seven career 100-yard games and has 106 receptions for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns during his college career.

Swann started 12 games in two years at Vanderbilt, throwing for 2,731 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023.

“We needed to add some offense back into an offense that lost some prolific weapons and we do that with these three,” Kelly said. “Replacing some offense was very important strategically as we continue to develop and bring along young players in our program.”

Defensively, Gilbert brings 25 games of SEC experience, including 12 starts, to the Tiger secondary. A product of University High School, Gilbert had 61 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore in 2022. He played in only two games in 2023, missing most of the season with a shoulder injury.

Brown, who played two years of high school football at Warren Easton in New Orleans, appeared in 14 games, including one start, in two seasons at Ohio State.

Ausberry, also a product of University High School, spent two years at Auburn, appearing in seven games.

“We were looking for someone with experience who played off the hash and we got that in Jardin Gilbert,” Kelly said. “Jyaire is an experienced player from Ohio State and Austin is an outstanding athlete.

“I’m excited about the closing of this signing day with Dominick McKinley joining our program and with the additions we made in the portal.”

LSU Football – February Signee Bio/Transfer Portal Bios

Dominick McKinley

Defensive Tackle

6-5 * 273 * Fr.-HS

Lafayette, La. (Acadiana)

Rated the top player in Louisiana for the Class of 2024 and a consensus 5-star defensive lineman … Ranked No. 13 nationally overall in the On3 composite and as the No. 3 player at his position … Ranked as high as No. 12 overall nationally by Rivals.com and No. 2 at his position by Rivals.com and ESPN …

Prepped at Acadiana High School in Lafayette, leading the Rams to the Division I Select State Championship Game in 2023 … First-Team 5A All-State as a senior after recording 71 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, 11 tackles for loss … Helped team to an 11-3 mark in 2023 … As a junior in 2022, racked up 86 tackles to go along with 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks … Coached by Matt McCullough.

Transfer Portal Additions

Austin Ausberry

Defensive Back

6-0 * 188 * So./Trf.

Baton Rouge, La. (University HS/Auburn)

Auburn transfer … From Baton Rouge … Prepped at University High School on the LSU campus … Spent 2 seasons at Auburn, appearing in 7 games in a backup role … Recorded 2 tackles.

Jyaire Brown

Cornerback

5-11 * 170 * Jr./Trf.

New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton HS/Lakota West HS/Ohio State)

Ohio State transfer … New Orleans native who prepped at Warren Easton High School for 2 years before finishing high school career at Lakota West in Cincinnati … Appeared in 14 games at Ohio State – 10 as a freshman in 2022 and 4 as a sophomore in 2023 … Recorded 9 tackles in 2 years with the Buckeyes … As a true freshman, had 8 tackles, forced a fumble and broke up 3 passes … First career start came as a true freshman in win over Wisconsin.

CJ Daniels

Wide Receiver

6-2 * 192 * Gr./Trf.

Lilburn, Ga. (Parkview HS/Liberty)

Liberty transfer … Caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 TDs in 2023 … Helped Liberty to a 13-1 record and a berth in the New Year’s Six Bowl – Fiesta … Team captured the Conference USA title … Caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 1 TD vs. New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game … Followed that with 8 catches for 79 yards vs. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl … Earned second-team All-CUSA in 2023 … Had 5 100-yard games in 2023 with season-high of 157 yards coming against Sam Houston State and New Mexico State … Caught a TD in 10 of Liberty’s 14 games and had at least one catch in all 14 contests … Started final 10 games of season … 7 100-yard games in his career … In four years at Liberty, caught 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 TDs.

Jardin Gilbert

Safety

6-1 * 183 * Jr./Trf.

White Castle, La. (University HS/Texas A&M)

Texas A&M transfer … Prepped at University High School on the LSU campus … Appeared in 25 games with 12 starts in 3 years with the Aggies … Started first 2 games of the 2023 season before being sidelined the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury … Started 10 games in 2022 and finished with 61 tackles and 2 interceptions … Had 9 tackles and an interception vs. Alabama in 2022 … Played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, recording 14 tackles.

AJ Swann

Quarterback

6-3 * 228 * Jr./Trf.

White, Ga. (Cherokee HS/Vanderbilt)

Vanderbilt transfer … Appeared in 15 games with 12 starts in 2 years with the Commodores … Started first 6 games of 2023 season at quarterback for Vanderbilt … Completed 222-of-394 passes for 2,731 yards and 22 TDs … Had 1 rushing touchdown … Completed 17-of-35 passes for a career-high of 335 yards and 3 TDs vs. UNLV in week 4 in 2023 … Threw for 314 yards and 3 TDs on 26-of-39 passes vs. Wake Forest in week 3 in 2023 …Opened 2023 season with 258 passing yards and 3 TDs in win over Hawaii … Came off bench to throw for 146 yards and 2 TDs vs. Wake Forest in week 2 in 2022 … Started the following week for first time in win over Northern Illinois, completing 18-of-28 passes for 255 yards and 4 TDs … Started next 5 games … Threw 2 TD passes in starts vs. Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Zavion Thomas

Wide Receiver

5-10 * 188 * Jr./Trf.

Woodmere, La. (John Ehret HS/Mississippi State)

Mississippi State transfer … Prepped at John Ehret High School in New Orleans … Versatile offensive threat who is a playmaker with the ball in his hands … Contributor in both the run and pass game as well as special teams … 2022 Freshman All-America as a punter returner from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) … Ranked No. 11 in the SEC in yards per play with 12.4 every time he touched the ball in 2023 … Has returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown during his 2-year collegiate career … Caught 40 passes for 503 yards and a TD in 2023 … Added 202 yards on 6 kickoff returns and 163 yards on 14 punt returns … Returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M in 2023 … Returned a punt for a 63-yard touchdown vs. Georgia in 2022.