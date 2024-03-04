Gas Prices on the Rise in Louisiana, National Average Follows Suit

Gasoline prices in Louisiana have seen a notable increase over the past week, with the average price per gallon rising by 4.1 cents, according to the latest survey conducted by GasBuddy. The current average stands at $2.92 per gallon, marking an 11.9 cent increase from a month ago, but an 8.0 cent decrease from this time last year.

In Louisiana, the cheapest station recorded was priced at $2.58 per gallon, while the most expensive reached $3.69 per gallon, presenting a substantial $1.11 per gallon difference between the two extremes.

Nationally, the trend mirrors that of Louisiana, with gasoline prices experiencing a 10.0 cent per gallon increase over the past week. The current national average sits at $3.34 per gallon, up by 22.0 cents from last month but down by 3.2 cents from the same period last year.

Historical Data and Regional Variances

A glance at historical gasoline prices in Louisiana over the past decade reveals fluctuations:

March 4, 2023: $3.00/g

$3.00/g March 4, 2022: $3.69/g

$3.69/g March 4, 2021: $2.43/g

$2.43/g March 4, 2020: $2.10/g

$2.10/g March 4, 2019: $2.19/g

$2.19/g March 4, 2018: $2.32/g

$2.32/g March 4, 2017: $2.10/g

$2.10/g March 4, 2016: $1.59/g

$1.59/g March 4, 2015: $2.22/g

$2.22/g March 4, 2014: $3.21/g

The current regional gas prices in neighboring areas are as follows:

Baton Rouge: $2.94/g

$2.94/g Jackson: $2.87/g

$2.87/g New Orleans: $2.98/g

Expert Analysis and Outlook

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, commented on the recent trends: “A majority of the nation’s 50 states have seen gasoline prices rise, with the national average posting a gain for the second straight week, a trend that is hardly surprising for this time of year.” He emphasized that the uptick in prices may continue as the country transitions to summer gasoline blends and undergoes peak refinery maintenance, potentially leading to further price increases.

As gasoline prices continue to fluctuate, consumers are advised to stay informed and plan accordingly for potential changes in fuel costs.