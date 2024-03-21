High school baseball: Airline edges Haughton

The Airline Vikings edged the Haughton Bucs 2-1 Thursday at Haughton, earning a split of their District 1-5A series.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 7-6 in eight innings at Shreve. The Gators won both games of the series.

Parkway’s home game against Natchitoches Central was postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. It was rescheduled for Friday at 6.

At Haughton, Airline’s Carter White went the distance. He allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked only one.

Haughton took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Christian Turner’s solo home run with one out.

Airline scored both its runs in the top of the second. Jack Horton and Avery Dollar had back-to-back singles with one out. After the Bucs completed a successful pickoff at first, Bo Carter singled and courtesy runner Micah Johnson advanced to third.

Brock Jordan hit a ground ball and two runs scored on an error.

Airline’s Jack Henry Smith went 2-for-4.

Turner went 2-for-3 with the home run and double. Zach Ross went 2-for-2 with a double.

Trent McGowen didn’t allow a hit in four innings of relief. He struck out three and walked two.

Airline (7-10, 1-3) is scheduled to begin a two-game series against Southwood Saturday at 1 p.m. at home. Haughton (13-5, 2-2) is scheduled to begin a two-game series at Natchitoches Central Saturday at 1.

At Captain Shreve, Benton scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead. The Gators got within one in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers scored one to push the lead back to two in the top of the seventh. But Shreve scored two with two outs in the bottom of the inning to send the game into extra innings.

The Gators won it on Andrew Sharp’s two-out double in the bottom of the eighth.

Benton designated hitter Caleb Frey went 2-for-4. Hudson Brignac and Kade Bryant had two hits each.

Malachi Zeigler and Thomas Allen had two RBI each.

Shreve had 10 hits, including five doubles.

Benton (14-6, 1-3) is scheduled to start a two-game series against district leader Byrd (9-11, 4-0) Saturday at Byrd’s LSUS field.

Shreve (13-6, 3-1) is scheduled to start a two-game series at Parkway Saturday at 1.

Note: The above report is based on information found on teams’ official GameChanger sites or provided by coaches.