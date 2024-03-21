Friday, March 22, 2024

High school softball: Goss, Williams lead Haughton past Captain Shreve; two 1-5A games postponed

by Russell Hedges
The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Captain Shreve 5-2 in a District 1-5A game Thursday at Captain Shreve,

Two other 1-5A games, Parkway at Airline and Byrd at Benton, were postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. According to a post on the Parkway softball Facebook page, the Parkway-Airline game has been rescheduled for Monday.

At Captain Shreve, Kayleigh Goss went 4-for-4 with a double. Pitcher Dixie Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run. The two-run homer came with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Charlee Prothro went 2-for-3 with a double. Ella Vickers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Carsyn Kizzia had a double.

Williams went the distance. She allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three.

Captain Shreve dropped to 13-9 overall and 1-5 in district. 

Haughton (13-9, 4-2) is scheduled to play Oak Grove Friday in the Quitman tournament.

High school baseball: Airline edges Haughton

