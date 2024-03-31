Sunday, March 31, 2024

High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Haughton; Airline rallies in 7th for split with Benton

by Russell Hedges
The Parkway Panthers completed a two-game sweep of Haughton and the Airline Vikings rallied for a split with Benton in District 1-5A games Saturday afternoon.

Parkway defeated Haughton 5-2 at Parkway. Airline edged Benton 2-1 at Airline.

In the other 1-5A games, Captain Shreve defeated Byrd 6-0 and Natchitoches Central swept a doubleheader against Southwood 18-2 and 12-1.

Parkway (16-6, 6-2), Captain Shreve (16-7, 6-2) and Natchitoches Central (18-3, 6-2) are tied for first. They are followed by Benton (17-7, 4-4), Airline (10-11, 4-4), Byrd (9-15, 4-4) and Haughton (13-9, 2-6).

At Parkway, the Panthers’ Colton Smith pitched a complete game. He allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked three.

Sean Waits’ bases-loaded double with two outs in the bottom of the third gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Abel Thetford went 2-for-3 with a double. Shawn Driggers also had a double.

Haughton’s JP Cormier had a double.

At Airline, the Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.

Jack Horton led off with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Avery Dollar, who stole second. Drew Robinson reached on a bunt single.

Dollar scored on an error. Robinson moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Brock Jordan.

Jordan finished with two hits. Jack Henry Smith went 2-for-3.

Airline starter Evan Wendrock allowed one hit, struck out three and walked four in five innings. Robinson gave up two hits but didn’t allow a run in two innings of relief for the win.

Benton starter Tanner Webb had eight strikeouts in six innings.

