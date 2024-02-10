High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off Huntington; Parkway edges Haughton

The Bossier Bearkats defeated rival Huntington 56-49 in a District 1-4A game Friday night at Bossier.

The Bearkats improved to 20-11 overall and finished district play 5-2. Huntington dropped to 18-12 and 5-2.

Elsewhere in 1-4A, Minden defeated Northwood 49-47 and Evangel Christian edged Booker T. Washington 54-53.

Minden (14-7, 4-2) wraps up district play Tuesday against Woodlawn. Evangel (17-8, 4-2) faces Northwood Monday.

If the Tide and Eagles both win, there will be a four-way tie for first. But in a tiebreaker scenario, Bossier would be the district’s first-place representative in the playoffs.

Regardless, Bossier has a share of another district championship, its eighth in a row.

In District 1-5A Friday, Parkway edged Haughton 49-47 at Haughton, Airline fell to district leader Southwood 41-32 at Airline and Benton lost to third-place Natchitoches Central 77-50.

At Bossier, Javon Johnson and Kerel Dean paced the Bearkats with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Bossier trailed 24-16 at the half. The Bearkats rallied in the third, outscoring the Raiders 15-8, and cutting the Raiders’ lead to one.

Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the third.

Dean scored 10 in the fourth to help Bossier pull out the victory.

At Haughton, Kaleb Williams and Brhaelyn Brown led Parkway with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Phat Mayweather added 10.

Justin Walton paced Haughton with 17 points with 13 coming in the second half. Bowman Lovell had 11 and Josh Ross nine.

The Bucs led 25-20 at the half and 44-35 after three quarters.

Williams scored eight in the fourth. Brown and Mayweather had six each. Caleb Evans scored four.

Parkway (17-13, 5-7) hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday. Haughton (9-21, 0-12) Haughton visits Byrd.

At Airline, the Vikings were down just six after three quarters. But Southwood scored the first 10 points of the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Airline (17-13, 7-5) visits Benton Tuesday. Southwood improved to 23-8 and 11-1.

At Benton, the Tigers dropped to 12-17 and 4-8. Natchitoches Central improved to 25-5 and 9-3.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches and official scorebook keepers.