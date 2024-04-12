High school softball: Airline, Benton fall in first round

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers fell in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Friday.

No. 16 seed Airline lost to No. 17 Hahnville 10-6 at Airline, and No. 23 Benton lost to No. 10 Sulphur 10-2 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings got off to a great start with three runs in the bottom of the first. Hahnville got within a run with two in the top of the third.

The Lady Tigers then scored three in the fifth and five in the sixth for a 10-3 lead. The Lady Vikings rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Seven Airline players combined for nine hits. Paige Marshall went 3-for-4 with a double. Lindsey Marcinkus had a single and two RBI.

Elena Heng, Madalynn Shortridge, Ryan Hutchinson, Aubrey Jeane and Tanesciya Thomas all had one hit.

Hahnville (19-14) hit three home runs. Amberly Dempster had one of those and five RBI.

Airline closed its season 18-15.

At Sulphur, Lady Tors pitcher Claire Mellard limited Benton to three hits. She struck out nine and walked two.

Olivia Livers, Lainey Lafitte and Ashley Promes all had singles.

Benton closed its season 16-15. Sulphur improved to 19-9.

No. 15 seed Plain Dealing (15-7) hosts No. 18 Pickering in a non-select Division IV first-round game Saturday at 4.