High school softball: Benton falls just short against West Ouachita; Plain Dealing wins

The Benton Lady Tigers dropped a tough 2-1 decision to West Ouachita Wednesday in West Monroe.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing defeated Mansfield 14-4 in four innings at home.

At West Ouachita, Benton scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie.

Christina Gegg reached on a error, Lainey Lafitte doubled and Gegg scored on Ashley Promes’ sacrifice fly.

But West Ouachita (18-10) scored two in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Ava Defee allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings. She struck out seven and walked none.

Benton (16-10) visits Stanley Thursday at 6. According to the LHSAA schedule they have two games plus the Buckeye tournament left in the regular season.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 19 in the non-select Division I power rankings.

The Lady Tigers will definitely be in the playoffs but will need to move to 16 or higher to host a first-round playoff game.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions took advantage of 17 walks. Lani Lambka, Sanaa Lyles and Neveah Fisk had hits. Katie Green and Mckenna Fisk had two RBI each.

Green got the win. She struck out six and walked none.

Plain Dealing (12-7) visits Ringgold Thursday at 5.

The Lady Lions are No. 15 in the non-select Division IV power ratings.

The regular season officially ends Tuesday.