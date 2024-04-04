High school softball: Plain Dealing gets a win on tough day for parish teams

Thursday was a tough day for parish teams. There were two one-run losses and only Palin Dealing came away with a victory.

Airline fell to defending select Division III state champion Calvary Baptist 13-3 at Calvary, Benton dropped a 7-6 decision to Stanley on the road, Haughton lost to Glenbrook 9-8 at Haughton and Parkway fell to D’Arbonne Woods 11-7 in Farmerville.

Also, Bossier lost both halves of a doubleheader at Lakeside 15-0 and 17-0.

Plain Dealing defeated Ringgold 19-8 in five innings at Ringgold.

At Calvary Baptist, Kynzee Anderson limited Airline to three hits. She struck out eight and walked one.

Airline’s Paige Marshall hit a two-run home run, and Aubrey Jeane hit a solo homer.

Calvary’s DJ Lynch went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

Airline (17-13) visits Holy Savior Menard at 10 a.m. Saturday. Calvary improved to 30-1.

At Stanley, Benton led 6-5 after five innings. But the Lady Panthers scored two in the bottom of the sixth to squeak out the victory.

Five of the Lady Tigers’ losses have been by one run.

Lainey Lafitte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Aubrey Stark and Christina Gegg went 2-for-3 with a double each.

Benton fell to 16-11. Stanley improved to 18-11.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6. But Glenbrook tallied three in the top of the sixth. Haughton got within one in the bottom of the seventh but left a runner stranded at third.

Kayleigh Goss went 3-for-3 with a double. Ella Vickers went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

Charlee Prothro had two hits and two RBI. Carsyn Kizzia had two hits, including a double.

Haughton (15-13) hosts Converse Friday at 5. Glenbrook improved to 16-13.

At D’Arbonne Woods, Parkway’s Dakota Howard went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBI. Madison Menard had two RBI. Macee Thompson drew two walks.

Parkway (8-17) hosts Zwolle Friday at 6. D’Arbonne Woods improved to 13-12.

At Ringgold, Plain Dealing’s Sanaa Lyles, Nevaeh Fisk, Zoe Johnson and Mckenna Fisk had three hits apiece. Nevaeh Fisk and Mckenna Fisk both had four RBI. Johnson had three.

Katie Green had two hits and two RBI. Darrbie Stiles drew three walks.

Green struck out 12 and walked three.

Plain Dealing (13-7) hosts a doubleheader against Green Oaks Friday at 4:30.