High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton complete 1-5A sweeps

The Parkway Panthers, Benton Tigers and Haughton Bucs completed District 1-5A sweeps Thursday.

Parkway defeated Airline 7-0 at Ronnie Coker Field, Benton defeated Southwood 10-0 at Benton and Haughton rallied past Byrd 12-10 in nine innings at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve completed a two-game sweep of Natchitoches Central 8-1 at home.

Parkway (18-6, 8-2) and Shreve (19-7, 8-2) remain tied for the district lead. They are followed by Benton (20-9, 6-4), Natchitoches Central (18-6, 6-4), Haughton (15-9, 4-6), Airline (10-13, 4-6) and Byrd (9-17, 4-6).

At Parkway, Abel Thetford pitched a complete game. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one.

Cole Snell went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Jax Thomson went 3-for-3 with a triple.

Shawn Driggers went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Maddox Cockerham went 2-for-2.

All five of Airline’s hits were singles.

Parkway hosts Glenbrook Friday at 6 then begins a two-game district series against Byrd Saturday at 1 at home.

Airline visits Grace Christian Friday at 6 the begins a district series against Natchitoches Central Saturday at 1 at home.

At Benton, four Benton pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Starter Rydon McCormack struck out eight and walked one in three innings for the win.

Six Tigers combined for nine hits. Bryson Pierce went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Cody Wilhite and Hudson Brignac had two hits each. Brooks Prewitt had two RBI.

At Haughton, Brayden Stovall went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBI. Christian Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI. Shayden Walston went 2-for-4.

Dalton Meachum and JP Cormier both drew three walks. Brogan Walker threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven. Justin Adkison (5-1) got the win.

The Bucs trailed 10-6 after five innings. They scored two in the bottom of the sixth to get within two.

In the seventh, the Bucs’ first two batters struck out. But four consecutive walks made it a one-run game. Stovall was then hit by a pitch and the game went into extra innings tied at 10.

Meachum led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. Turner, who was intentionally walked in the seventh, then launched one over the fence in right field to win it.

Haughton and Benton begin a district series Saturday at 1 at Haughton.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing fell to Union Parish 22-1 in five innings in Farmerville.

The Lions host Woodlawn Friday at 5.