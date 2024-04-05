PRICE INCREASE: REGISTER NOW FOR HOLY ANGELS’ 23 rd ANNUAL ANGEL RUN

Time is running out to take advantage of early registration pricing for the

highly anticipated David Rice Memorial Angel Run and Walk on Saturday, April 20! With early

registration pricing ending at midnight on Wednesday, April 10, now is the perfect time to secure

your spot at a discounted rate and join us for an extraordinary event, including a bigger post-

race party and more prizes and awards than ever before!



From dedicated runners to enthusiastic walkers and passionate supporters, everyone is invited

to be a part of this year’s extraordinary event, including a bigger post-race party and more

prizes and awards than ever before! Register for the race at laholyangels.org/angelrun.



The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. on the Holy Angels’ Campus, wind through Long Lake

Subdivision, and end back on campus. Enjoy post-race festivities until 11:30 a.m. at the official

race afterparty, complete with live music, activities for all ages, and booths featuring local

vendors. Please visit our website to see a complete list of sponsors and vendors.

Awards will include:



 Adults Division (18 and Up)

o 1 st and 2 nd overall male and female adult runners

o 1 st and 2 nd place in each age division

 Children’s Division (17 and Younger)

o 1 st and 2 nd place overall

o 1 st and 2 nd place in each category

Team Prizes include:

 1 st , 2 nd , and 3 rd Largest Overall Team

 1 st Largest Corporate Team

 1 st Largest Community Team

Spirit Prizes include:

 Most Spirited: Show your team spirit or your Holy Angels spirit through your gear &

cheers!

 Best Wings: Get creative! Decorate or create your very own angel wings.



Registration includes a 2024 Angel Run T-shirt, a race bib, a tote bag, complimentary

refreshments, and access to the afterparty. Participants can elevate their race day style by

adding a unique Angel Run Trucker Hat to their registration bag – available for purchase during

sign-up. Race day registration is available at Holy Angels from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. on April 20.

Race packets may be picked up on April 18 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and April 19 (10 a.m. to 5:30

p.m.) at Sportspectrum in Shreveport. Parking is available on the Holy Angels campus, with

overflow parking and shuttle service available from Ellerbe Road Baptist Church.

In 2002, the Rice Family and friends helped host the inaugural Angel Run to honor their son,

David, a beloved member of the Holy Angels community who passed away in 2001. All

proceeds of the Angel Run benefit individuals with disabilities served by Holy Angels.



Holy Angels provides job training and placement, day program activities, the gold standard of

Applied Behavior Analysis with education instruction in the Community School, and residential

services—all focused on empowering individuals with disabilities to reach their maximum level

of independence.