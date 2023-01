The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline.

Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220).

Haughton’s winners were Tyler Villarreal (138), Jacob Peterman (152), Travis Gray (170), Beau Hunsucker (182) and Cole Chontos (285).