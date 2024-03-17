Men’s college basketball: Grambling State to face Montana State Wednesday in First-Four NCAA Tournament game

The SWAC regular-season and tournament champion Grambling State Tigers will face Montana State in a First-Four NCAA Men’s Tournament game Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

The game will be broadcast on truTV.

Both the Tigers (20-14) and Bobcats (17-17) are No. 16 seeds in the Midwest Region. The winner faces No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round.

Grambling State will be making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Montana State, which won the Big Sky Tournament, will be making its sixth appearance.