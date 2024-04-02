Month of the Military Child: Three Bossier Schools Recognized with Purple Star Distinction

In a show of appreciation for military families, Bossier Schools announced that three more schools have earned the prestigious Purple Star School distinction. Waller Elementary, Bellaire Elementary, and Benton High were celebrated for their commitment to meeting the needs of military families and creating a welcoming environment.

The Purple Star School designation, a state-level recognition, signifies that these schools have gone above and beyond to support military-connected students and their families. By receiving this honor, Waller Elementary, Bellaire Elementary, and Benton High have demonstrated their dedication to acknowledging the sacrifices made by military children.

As April marks the Month of the Military Child, Bossier Schools is doubling down on its efforts to honor these young heroes. Military dependents, who often experience unique challenges due to frequent relocations and family deployments, deserve recognition for their resilience and sacrifices.

Throughout the month of April, Bossier Schools will be implementing various initiatives and activities to recognize and celebrate military families. From special events to educational programs, the district aims to show its gratitude for the sacrifices made by military parents and their children.

“We thank them for their service and look forward to the many ways our schools will be recognizing them throughout the month of April,” stated Bossier Schools in their Facebook post.

The Month of the Military Child serves as a reminder of the vital role military families play in the defense of our nation. By honoring their contributions and providing support, Bossier Schools aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their background.

Photos Courtesy of Bossier Schools.