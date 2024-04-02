Tuesday, April 2, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Schools

Bossier Parish Students Shine at Louisiana School Board Association Conference

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment
Zach Cryer

Bossier Parish students showcased their leadership and representation skills at the recent Louisiana School Board Association conference held in Baton Rouge. Among the attendees were Benton High School seniors Zach Cryer, Kaylee Musgrove, and Payton Prichard, who captivated the audience with their impressive contributions.

Zach Cryer, serving as the Louisiana State 4-H President, took center stage as the master of ceremonies at a breakfast hosted for school board members from across the state. In his role, Cryer not only demonstrated his poise and confidence but also shared insights into his journey and experiences with 4-H. His presence as a distinguished leader underscored the importance of youth involvement in extracurricular activities and civic engagement.

Accompanying Cryer were his classmates Kaylee Musgrove and Payton Prichard, who joined him in representing Bossier Parish on a state level. Musgrove and Prichard took the opportunity to enlighten school board presidents and representatives about the significance and impact of 4-H programs in their lives and communities. Their articulate presentations highlighted the valuable lessons and opportunities provided by 4-H, emphasizing its role in fostering leadership, teamwork, and personal development among youth.

Kaylee Musgrove and Payton Prichard

You may also like

Month of the Military Child: Three Bossier Schools Recognized with Purple Star Distinction

BPCC Set to Celebrate Community College Week, April 1-5

Bossier Parish School Cadets Blaze Trail in Firefighter Certification

Louisiana Students Explore Particle Physics at La. Tech

Benton Middle School’s Tiger Library Program Wins Prestigious State Award

Elm Grove Middle School Honors Military Students with Special Tribute

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

4-3-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Recent Articles

AMERICA’S ROSE GARDEN 2024 SEASON OPENS
Governor Landry Proclaims April Safe Digging Month
LSU Health Shreveport Medical Students to Host Free Workshop for Boys Ages 9-12

Featured

4-3-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition
AMERICA’S ROSE GARDEN 2024 SEASON OPENS
Governor Landry Proclaims April Safe Digging Month
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign