Palmetto Outpatient Rehab Opens in WK Palmetto Health Park

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

Palmetto Outpatient Rehab has opened in WK Palmetto Health Park, honoring a commitment by Willis
Knighton to expand rehabilitation services to the area as it expanded sports medicine coverage in Bossier
Parish.

“We currently serve many patients from this area of Bossier Parish in our Bossier Outpatient Rehab
Clinic. As the fastest growing area of the parish, we felt it was important to provide services in the
area where they live and work,” said Amy Sudduth, director of Willis Knighton Physical Medicine &
Rehabilitation. “It will also provide a convenient location for patients driving in from areas like
Springhill and Plain Dealing.”

Additionally, expanding the ability to provide all three disciplines – physical, occupational and speech therapy
– to the Benton area will allow patients with neurological diagnoses to receive care that is not currently
offered in Bossier.

Patients also will have access to case management services as an outpatient, which is unique to Willis
Knighton Outpatient Rehab.

Palmetto Outpatient Rehab is located at 1001 Lakeland Blvd., Suite 200. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30
p.m.

