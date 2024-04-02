LSU Health Shreveport Medical Students to Host Free Workshop for Boys Ages 9-12

LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students will host the annual Boys Only Workshop on Saturday, April 6 from 8:00a.m.-12:00p.m. at LSU Health Shreveport’s new Center for Medical Education. The Boys Only Workshop is a comprehensive educational program, tailored to boys ages 9-12, offering guidance through the physical, emotional and social changes associated with adolescence. The workshop, led by male medical students, LSU Health Shreveport faculty and residents and industry professionals will cover a range of areas including:

Physical Changes: Learn about the biological changes that occur during adolescence such as growth spurts, voice deepening and the development of facial and body hair.



Emotional Wellbeing: Address the emotional aspects of adolescence including mood swings, self-esteem and stress management.



Social Skills: Become empowered to navigate friendships, peer-pressure and healthy relationships, fostering confidence in social interaction.



Sexual Health (Optional): Participants and their parents/guardians have the choice to engage in this topic based on their personal preference.



Parents benefit from the Boys Only Workshop as well with parent-focused sessions featuring expert speakers covering crucial topics relating to parenting adolescents and teens such as physical health education, navigating behavioral challenges and mental health supports.

The Boys Only Workshop will leave participants with valuable knowledge, skills and confidence to navigate the challenges and opportunities of adolescence, setting a foundation for a healthy transition into adulthood. To sign up, visit: https://forms.lsuhs.edu/Forms/BoysPubertyWorkshop.